Real life friends Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, & Park Seo Joon begin their new healing 'Summer Vacation'

On July 17, actress Jung Yoo Mi and actor Choi Woo Sik began their month-long, organic 'Summer Vacation' with the premiere of their new tvN reality!

For this new healing tvN program, Jung Yoo Mi and Choi Woo Sik plan to spend a month of their summer living in a rural part of Gangwon-do, growing some of their own produce in a home garden, cooking, spending time with various guests, and last but not least, doing some 'Summer Vacation' homework!

After arriving at their Gangwon-do home, Jung Yoo Mi and Choi Woo Sik began preparations to receive their first guest - a very good friend of both stars, Park Seo Joon! Greeting viewers on a variety for the first time in a while, Park Seo Joon surprised Jung Yoo Mi with his new, tan look. The actor revealed that he's been getting sun-tanned due to hours of outdoor filming for his new movie.

This particular episode caught viewers' attention thanks to the genuinely "real life friends" chemistry of the three stars, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, and Park Seo Joon. As soon as Park Seo Joon arrived, Choi Woo Sik brightened up as he showed the actor around the house, and invited Park Seo Joon to sleep in his room rather than the guest room.

Later on, Jung Yoo Mi merrily treated Park Seo Joon to her first specialty since arriving at the 'Summer Vacation' house - lemon balm tea - as well as a plum hand-picked from their own tree. The trio then sat down to share the watermelon Park Seo Joon brought along, chatting idly about casual topics.

Check out some clips from the premiere of tvN's 'Summer Vacation', above and below!