LAY releases "Boom" ahead of the completion of his album 'LIT'

On July 8, top artist and EXO member LAY (Lay Zhang) dropped his pre-release single “BOOM” as his twelve-track album ‘LIT’ approaches completion. Following the record-breaking success of the first six songs of ‘LIT,’ LAY surprised fans once again with his personal growth in his artistry through “BOOM.” The song, which blends tropical and hip-hop elements, is the perfect song for the summer with its refreshing lyrics and catchy hook.

The release of “BOOM” is an exciting precursor to LAY’s twelve-track album, which will include six new songs produced and written by Grammy award-winning producer and songwriter Scott Storch, who has worked with artists including Beyonce and Snoop Dogg. In the first part of his album, LAY collaborated with Murda Beatz, who has produced for artists like Travis Scott and Drake. ‘LIT’ is a particularly special album for fans, as LAY personally worked on each and every song to ensure that his message and story are clearly delivered.

With 49.4 million followers on Weibo and over 12 million followers on Instagram, LAY has received tons of support from his fans, who are highly anticipating the release of the remaining six songs of ‘LIT.’ In fact, as soon as the new digital album went live for pre-order on China’s QQ Music platform, 9 certification records were broken and the album surpassed 1.5 million pre-orders within just 7 minutes and 19 seconds of launch — a confirmation of the tremendous success LAY has achieved as a solo artist. The song debuted at #22 on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart while LAY peaked on Billboard’s Social 50 Chart at #36.

Considering the success of single “LIT” from the first part of LAY’s album ‘LIT,’ fans have high expectations for the artist. Until the complete twelve-track album is released, check out LAY’s single “BOOM."