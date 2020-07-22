Kyuhyun shares his impressive cooking skills + his 'Parasite' lifestyle with his manager & Eunhyuk

25

Super Junior's Kyuhyun will be appearing as a guest on this week's broadcast of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interference', with his manager Yong Sun!

On the upcoming broadcast, Kyuhyun will be sharing glimpses of his impressive cooking skills with viewers, whipping up dishes ranging from soba noodles to tofu skin rice balls, jjajangmyun, huo guo, and more! 

In addition, Kyuhyun will be revealing why his current living situation is the real-life version of the movie 'Parasite'. First, introducing himself as a longtime manager of Super Junior, Yong Sun explained that he's been living with Kyuhyun for nearly 10 years. Then, when Kyuhyun returned home from a day of schedules, he's shocked to find that his fellow Super Junior member Eunhyuk has been home all day while he was gone. 

Make sure to tune in to this week's 'Point of Omniscient Interference' with Kyuhyun, his manager Yong Sun, and Eunhyuk, on July 25 at 11:10 PM KST!

