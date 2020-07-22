'Lotte' expected to distribute 'Air Baked' chips modeled by Jennie to various overseas countries, due to popular demand

According to media outlet reports, 'Lotte' will officially begin distributing its latest snack brand 'Air Baked' to various countries overseas beginning in July, due to massively popular demand.

After the snack brand first launched in Korea back in June, 'Lotte' received numerous distribution requests from overseas buyers. As many of you know, 'Air Baked' chips are endorsed by global K-Pop star BLACKPINK's Jennie.

So far, 'Lotte' has confirmed oversea distribution of 'Air Baked' chips in Hong Kong and Guam. The brand will continue to seek distribution contracts with China, the United States, and more as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, 'Air Baked' chips are available in two versions - baked potato chips and popped potato chips.