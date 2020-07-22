Shinhwa's Dongwan to take over as new host of 'The Best Cooking Secrets' after Super Junior's Leeteuk

Shinhwa's Dongwan has been chosen as the newest MC of EBS's 'The Best Cooking Secrets'!

Previously, 'The Best Cooking Secrets' confirmed that long time host Super Junior's Leeteuk will be leaving the program after 3 years. Leeteuk will be bidding viewers farewell on 'The Best Cooking Secrets' at the end of this month.

Meanwhile, Dongwan most recently starred in a new film 'The Singer', which premiered earlier this month. The singer/actor has also been active through programs like 'I Live Alone', 'On and Off', etc.

