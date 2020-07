Kang Daniel is gearing up to make a comeback!





On July 5 KST, the idol's agency Konnect Entertainment unveiled a teaser video announcing the upcoming release of his 3rd mini album 'Magneta,' the second in album series 'Cyan,' 'Magenta,' and 'Yellow.' In the clip, two circles shift through the other two colors before finally settling on magenta, revealing which color concept would be next.

Meanwhile, 'Magenta' is set for release on August 3.

Check out the comeback teaser above!