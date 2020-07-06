5

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 22 minutes ago

JYP Entertainment's Chinese group Boy Story successfully holds online concert with over 3 million viewers

JYP Entertainment's Chinese group Boy Story has successfully held their online concert.

On July 4, Boy Story held their second online concert 'STAGE: On Air' through the mobile content platform 'WESEE' and Tencent, amassing over 3,380,000 viewers in real-time. This number is a 320% increase compared to the number of audiences for the group's last concert held back in May. 

Along with their original songs, Boy Story covered GOT7 Jackson's solo song "Titanic". They also watched fan covers of their song "Energy"s dance performance on the LED screen that showed a hundred selected videos at once.

JYP Entertainment initially launched Boy Story back in 2018, when the average age of the members was only thirteen.

Did anyone tune into Boy Group's online concert?

