Jessi has released an audio preview of track #3 from her upcoming 3rd mini album 'NUNA'!

Jessi's track #3 "Put It On Ya" from 'NUNA' features KARD's BM and Nafla, and is composed by CuzD and johnjohn. Judging by the brief audio teaser, the track seems to contain slightly raunchy lyrics on top of a vibrant hip-hop beat.

Keep an eye out for more previews of Jessi's comeback mini album, coming soon!