Kang Daniel has released a highlight medley clip for his upcoming 2nd mini album, 'Magenta'!

The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks of various genres, ranging from synth pop to tropical house, latin pop, EDM, hip-hop, etc. While Kang Daniel's full comeback is set for August 3 at 6 PM KST, fans can listen to his pre-release single "Waves" feat. Simon D and Jamie next week, on July 27 at 6 PM KST.

Are you loving the sound of Kang Daniel's 2nd mini album so far?