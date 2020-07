Jeon So Mi has unveiled a stylish credit poster for her comeback single, "What You Waiting For"!

In the teaser poster, Jeon So Mi rocks an edgy, frazzled pop diva look and boldly asks, "What You Waiting For"? The upcoming song's credits indicate that Jeon So Mi participated as a composer and lyricist in "What You Waiting For", alongside Teddy, Danny Chung, R.Tee, and 24.

Jeon So Mi's full comeback single is set for release on July 22 at 6 PM KST!