Singer/song-writer Eric Nam has released the full tracklist for his upcoming 4th mini album, 'The Other Side'!

The mini album contains a total of 5 tracks including "Trouble With You", "Paradise", "How You Been", "Down For You", and the Korean version of "Love Die Young". All of the track will be released this coming July 30 at 6 PM KST, just in time for the hottest month of summer!

Keep an eye out for more details on Eric Nam's comeback mini album.