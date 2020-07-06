CLC's Yeeun thanks fellow artists from 'GOOD GIRLS' + reveals that they have a group chat

CLC's Yeeun expressed her gratitude for her fellow cast members from 'GOOD GIRLS'.

After the emotional finale of the program, Yeeun sat down with 'Star News' to talk about her thoughts on her appearance on the show. Regarding her first impressions of the other "unnies", she responded that "they were not scary at all" and that she herself was just "very nervous" as a shy person.

"When I started conversing with the unnies while having snacks, they were all very kind. They were very different from their images," shared Yeeun.

Yeeun also revealed that she rediscovered her own confidence after the group performance of "Witch".

Furthermore, the female idol disclosed that the 'GOOD GIRLS' members have their own chat room.

"The pace of our group chat is really fast, so you have to have good timing. DinDin oppa always gets picked on even in the chatroom!"

She continued, "Even in the group chat, Ailee unnie, Youngji, and Jamie unnie are the real insiders."

Did you enjoy watching Yeeun on 'GOOD GIRLS'?