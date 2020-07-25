Former 'Produce X 101' participant Choi Suhwan unveils fandom colors and name

On July 24 and 25, upcoming soloist Choi Suhwan unveiled his fandom colors and name respectively.

Earlier last year, Choi Suhwan participated in Mnet's idol survival program, 'Produce X 101' as an independent trainee. Despite being an independent trainee with no agency as of that time, he gained much attention for his vocal abilities and completed the program ranking 28th.

The soloist has unveiled his official colors to be quiet gray and classic blue, symbolizing the moonlight reflected on the lake at night.

Later on, it was also unveiled that his official fandom name will be LAKE, which stands for Love Always Kindles Enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, Choi Suhwan will be releasing a pre-debut single in August.