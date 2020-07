According to media outlet reports on July 28, BTS will be airing a new reality show in light of their comeback!

The solo reality series will be produced by Big Hit Entertainment and aired on JTBC beginning in mid-August, in sync with the upcoming release of BTS's first English original single.

Meanwhile, the BTS boys are also expected to return with a new album later this year. Reportedly, the group has already wrapped up their comeback jacket photoshoot.