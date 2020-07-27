Kang Daniel to guest on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

Solo artist Kang Daniel is scheduled to attend a recording for KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' later today, on July 28!

This will officially mark Kang Daniel's first guest appearance on the popular music and talk program since his debut. Meanwhile, Kang Daniel will be performing songs from his upcoming 2nd mini album 'Magenta' during his 'Sketchbook' recording, as his comeback is exactly one more week away.

Also on this day, former 'Produce 101' season 2 rank #1 Kang Daniel will be guesting right alongside former 'Produce 101' season 1 rank #1, Jeon So Mi. Look out for 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' with guests Kang Daniel, Jeon So Mi, and more, airing some time in mid-August.