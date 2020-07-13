(G)I-DLE officially preparing for comeback in August

(G)I-DLE is preparing for their comeback!

On July 14 KST, Cube Entertainment officially announced that the girl group is preparing for a summer comeback. The goal is to make the return in early August.

"(G)I-DLE is making an effort to wrap up the preparations for the comeback. We would like to ask everyone for their continued interest," announced the agency.

The upcoming comeback makes the first official return of (G)I-DLE in four months. Recently, the group released a digital single "i"M THE TREND". Back in April, the group had successfully promoted their 3rd mini album 'I trust'.

Are you excited for (G)I-DLE's comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!