ENOi has revealed the photo teaser for Avin.

As announced, the rookie boy group will be making their comeback with a special 2nd album. On July 14 at midnight KST, the agency dropped the individual image for member Avin. In the photo, Avin is depicted as a classic flower boy, surrounded by red flora with a misty mood.

The release of the 2nd special album 'W.A.Y (雨)' is set for release on August 6 KST.

Check out the comeback scheduler here!