TOO has dropped the second MV teaser for "Count 1, 2".

On July 14 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group revealed a refreshing new teaser for their upcoming mini album. This release makes the group's first comeback since their debut with 'Reason For Being: 仁'. In this second teaser, the boys make use of Instagram aesthetics and show off their dance synchronization.

Stay tuned for the full release of the 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!