Shin Hyun Joon asks 'Return of Superman' to temporarily halt content involving his family after manager controversy

On July 15, actor Shin Hyun Joon's label HJ Film relayed in an official statement, "Currently, the members of Shin Hyun Joon's family are suffering a great amount of damage. In order to prevent any further damages toward the actor's family, we have requested that all content involving Shin Hyun Joon and his children be temporarily halted on 'The Return of Superman'. We promise to resolve all of the ongoing issues in a good manner. Thank you."

Last week, a former manager who worked with actor Shin Hyun Joon in the past raised accusations of mistreatment against the star, claiming that they were unfairly treated for 13-years during the job. Then, afterward, the former manager also demanded that police reinvestigate Shin Hyun Joon's past illegal propofol use controversy from 10 years ago.

In response to the former manager's accusations, Shin Hyun Joon's side has announced strict legal action, emphasizing the manager's claims as "false". Meanwhile, Shin Hyun Joon and his family, including his wife and his two sons, appeared for the first time as regular members of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' back on the July 12 broadcast.

