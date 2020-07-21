42

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

G-Dragon posts new photos on his instagram page looking all done up making fans speculate his comeback

AKP STAFF

G-Dragon made netizens speculate his comeback recently when he posted a few photos on his Instagram with a simple caption of a film slate emoticon.

In the photos, G-Dragon is seen with a flower print shirt and fancy rings on his pinky and ring fingers as he gazes into the camera. He made fans melt with his 'chic' vibe as they eagerly speculate his comeback.



In the previous month, G-Dragon was involved in a controversy of neglecting his pet dog, Gaho. G-Dragon had brought his two dogs to the guest house owned by his parents. It created a controversy when fans found Gaho had been unkempt with long claws and Jolie missing.

Since then, Gaho was reportedly groomed with his claws being trims and his ears cleaned. G-Dragon has not said anything about the incident but has been keeping his fans updated through his Instagram page.



🎬

crystalwildfire2,931 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Handsome and stylish as usual! I am so waiting for their comeback!!!

boopboop91417 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

The legend himself lol hope the rumors of his comeback are true, wonder if it will be BB or his solo work if that is the case.

