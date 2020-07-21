G-Dragon posts new photos on his instagram page looking all done up making fans speculate his comeback

G-Dragon made netizens speculate his comeback recently when he posted a few photos on his Instagram with a simple caption of a film slate emoticon.



In the photos, G-Dragon is seen with a flower print shirt and fancy rings on his pinky and ring fingers as he gazes into the camera. He made fans melt with his 'chic' vibe as they eagerly speculate his comeback.









In the previous month, G-Dragon was involved in a controversy of neglecting his pet dog, Gaho. G-Dragon had brought his two dogs to the guest house owned by his parents. It created a controversy when fans found Gaho had been unkempt with long claws and Jolie missing.

Since then, Gaho was reportedly groomed with his claws being trims and his ears cleaned. G-Dragon has not said anything about the incident but has been keeping his fans updated through his Instagram page.







