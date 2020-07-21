Netizens find V hilarious as they see the bottle lid challenge done by the BTS maknae line

Recently, a netizen posted on an online community the differences in the way the three youngest members, the "Maknae" line of BTS did the water lid challenge.

This funny event was from episode 85 of 'Run BTS'. 'Run BTS' is a web variety series that only stars BTS where the members try different challenges and activities in each episode. In Episode 85, which aired back in August of 2019, the BTS members went to enjoy water activities such as water tubing. Then, the members enjoyed a relaxing BBQ in the evening time.



This is when V suggested going the "Bottle lid" challenge where an individual kicks the lid off a bottle. Jimin, V, and Jungkook took at the challenge as J-Hope recorded this event on this phone. Netizens watched as the boys were having fun to see who can kick the lid off the bottle perfectly.



Even after one year since this episode has aired, Netizens are still enjoying the little challenge the boys did. Recently, a netizen posted on an online community a side to side comparison of how each member kicked the lid. While Jimin and Jungkook looked awesome and cool as they did a quick side-turn kick towards the lid, V made the members and netizen grab their belly buttons as he showed off his cute "Taetae" charms.

Jimin

Jungkook

And finally...V

Here is the clip recorded by J-Hope and all three youngest members side to side

Netizens commented:

"Kim Taehyung is so cute."

"Jungkook looks so cool, and Jimin is super flexible, and Taehyung is just cute."



"Jimin's so powerful. lol."



"Jimin kicks hard, it's going to hurt if you're kicked by him."



"I always feel this, but Jungkook would definitely be successful as an athlete too."



"Ah V is so cute. LOL."



"V LOL"



"Kim Teddy so cute."



"Jungkook looks the coolest."

