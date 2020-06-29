Netizen reveals G-Dragon's Gaho has been freshly groomed and cleaned today

It looks like G-Dragon has taken quick action for Gaho.

After accusations that Gaho had been neglected by being raised outside and not being groomed despite Shar-Peis' sensitivity to weather conditions, a netizen who called the pension that G-Dragon's parents run revealed that Gaho had been groomed and cleaned today.

The post revealed, "I called Dolce Vita and they said they called an in-house visit to trim his nails and clean his ears." The netizen posted a photo of Gaho's feet after he had been groomed.

However, others were not impressed, commenting, "His nails had been neglected for so long that his veins and nerves grew out so much that that's all they could cut... You can tell that Gaho has been neglected outside without even being walked regularly. Now that you got attention for this, please care for him well," "Isn't it so obvious that this only happened because you got negative press?", "No doubt he's going to post a Gaho soon and say something like, 'Look, Gaho's playing well'," "It just looks like they were trying to put out an urgent fire. Please take care of Gaho", and more.







