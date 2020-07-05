Former Wonder Girls member Lim officially marries long-term boyfriend Shin Min Cheol

Lim is officially a married woman!



The former Wonder Girls member married long-term boyfriend and martial arts athlete Shin Min Cheol on July 5 KST through a private ceremony in Gangnam, Seoul.





Out of COVID-19 safety precautions, only those very close to the couple were in attendance, including family, close relatives, and Lim's fellow Wonder Girls members. The newlyweds have also decided to hold off on planning a honeymoon.



"July 5 felt so far away, but suddenly, the day is here," Lim wrote in an official statement delivered by her agency. "We are thankful that we are able to get married with so many people's blessings. To be honest, both dating and getting married publicly were not easy decisions, so we can only be grateful for the congratulatory messages we received from fans and many others. Thank you sincerely to those who have treated us kindly and gave us their support as we start our new journey. A wedding isn't the end, but instead, a new start. We will live beautifully! Thank you."



Meanwhile, the Lim and Shin Min Cheol first began dating in 2013.



Congratulations to the newlyweds!