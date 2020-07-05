NU’EST’s Ren talks about his role as Jamie in the musical “Jamie”

Based on a heartwarming true story, the musical ‘Everyone’s Talking About Jamie’ depicts the 17-year-old high school student protagonist, Jamie. Jamie dreams of becoming a drag queen, and the musical portrays the challenges met and a family’s love.

This is Asia’s first replica performance of the original British production. In this production, NU’EST’s Ren plays the main role as Jamie.

In regards to the role Jamie, Ren said, “Jamie is a person who can shine and be loved. They have their own values and the ability to love themself while sending a message to everyone.”. He also adds that, “I wish that I am also able to convey such energy and message. With this role in ‘Jamie’ I am able to get even closer to this wish.”

Meanwhile, the musical ‘Jamie’ will premiere July 5, 7:30PM KST at LG Arts Center in Seoul.