MONSTA X's Kihyun exudes confidence on the cover of MAPS' July 2020 issue

Kihyun is a fashion magazine cover star!

The MONSTA X member landed a solo cover feature for fashion magazine MAPS' July 2020 issue.

For the pictorial, Kihyun creates completely different moods in both indoor and outdoor settings. The indoor images feature the idol with tousled hair, wearing muted and casual fashion. The sensual posing, bold gaze, and fresh no-makeup face adds to his natural charm. For the outdoor shoot, he wore a striped suit and posed with a sharp and sexy expression, leaving a strong impact with a charismatic stare.



Meanwhile, MONSTA X recently wrapped up successful promotions for mini album 'FANTASIA X.'



Check out photos from the issue below!