Red Velvet's Seulgi and Oh My Girl's Hyojung show off their adorable friendship

Red Velvet's Seulgi and Oh My Girl's Hyojung showed off their adorable friendship at the backstage of '2020 Dream Concert'.



On July 25 at 9 PM KST, the opening day of the 26th annual K-Pop festival 'Dream Concert' was live-streamed worldwide via The K-Pop's official YouTube channel. After the show, around 1 AM KST on July 26th, Seulgi took to her Instagram Story to show off her cute friendship with Hyojung.

The caption reads, "I met Jjungee too (winking face with tongue emoji)" and the two idols are seen playfully posing next to each other. Take a look at the screenshot of Seulgi's Instagram Story below. What do you think?







