Former AOA member Youkyung posts ambiguous message after Mina-Jimin's bullying controversy

Former AOA member Youkyung posted an ambiguous message after Mina and Jimin's bullying controversy.



On July 3, former member Mina wrote a post on Instagram alleging she was bullied during her time as an AOA member, and there was speculation the perpetrator was Jimin, who posted and deleted a short message seemingly denying Mina's claims.



Youkyung, who used to be active as a drummer in the girl group, has now made a post on Instagram that many are connecting to the recent controversy. She wrote, "To be honest, everyone looked to be the same in my eyes back then," later adding, "Like the lyrics to this song I heard, I guess everyone needs to fight through it again." Youkyung further shared the lyrics to "Leave it All Behind" by Sleeping with Sirens: "I can't forget the eyes of the bystanders. I wanna kill the pain I feel inside. But I won't quit for the people I love. So I’ll say I’m fine until the day I fucking see the light."



She also shared the image below that includes the caption, "When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is give up on the day."



