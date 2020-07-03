17

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former AOA member Youkyung posts ambiguous message after Mina-Jimin's bullying controversy

Former AOA member Youkyung posted an ambiguous message after Mina and Jimin's bullying controversy.

On July 3, former member Mina wrote a post on Instagram alleging she was bullied during her time as an AOA member, and there was speculation the perpetrator was Jimin, who posted and deleted a short message seemingly denying Mina's claims. 

Youkyung, who used to be active as a drummer in the girl group, has now made a post on Instagram that many are connecting to the recent controversy. She wrote, "To be honest, everyone looked to be the same in my eyes back then," later adding, "Like the lyrics to this song I heard, I guess everyone needs to fight through it again." Youkyung further shared the lyrics to "Leave it All Behind" by Sleeping with Sirens: "I can't forget the eyes of the bystanders. I wanna kill the pain I feel inside. But I won't quit for the people I love. So I’ll say I’m fine until the day I fucking see the light." 

She also shared the image below that includes the caption, "When I wake up in the morning, the first thing I do is give up on the day."

What are your thoughts on Youkyung's post?

Kiya275 pts 51 minutes ago 3
51 minutes ago

To be honest, after watching so many high school kdrama, I realize that Korean women mindset are individualist and they tend to stay out of trouble so they can keep their careers safe. That's why Korean bullying percentage kinda high.

By this I mean it might not be unusual for the members to keep quiet and being a bystanders watching one of their member being bullied by someone that has higher authority or could be seen as the strongest in the group.

I hope their case could rise the awareness that even the slightest words could hurt someone to death. I hope the bully member reflects on her behavior, as well as the bystanders members and staffs. And I hope the best recovery and life for all former members.

LoveKpopfromAust1,886 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

It does lead you to believe that something not quite right did transpire in the past within the group. Doesn't the song title she chose say it all "Leave It All Behind".

Btw, her YouTube channel is good and I really enjoy her drum covers.

