TOO's Woong Gi has fun in the sand in 'Run TOOgether' concept photos

Rookie boy group TOO continues to drop individual concept photos and this time it's member Woong Gi's turn to shine.

On July 7 at midnight KST, Woong Gi's concept photos were released via the group's official social media accounts. In the pictures, Woong Gi perfectly pulls off a sporty athleisure look for their comeback concept as he lays down on sand.

Stay tuned for more news regarding TOO's comeback until the full release of their 2nd mini-album 'Running TOOgether' on July 15 at 6 PM KST!

