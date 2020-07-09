'Good Girl' PD discusses possibility of season 2, hopes for CL to appear as a member

In light of the recent finale of Mnet's music competition program 'Good Girl', the program's Choi Hyo Jin PD took part in a media interview to look back on the series, discuss the possibility of season 2, and more.

Regarding the potential for season 2, Choi Hyo Jin PD said, "There has been no specific talk of season 2 so far. However, during the initial planning stages of 'Good Girl', we thought that this could lead to a variety of different 'Good ----' series. Not just 'Good Girl' and 'Good Boy', but also involving certain hip-hop crews, certain agencies, etc. I also hope that CL considers appearing on season 2."

According to Choi Hyo Jin PD, one of the biggest obstacles of 'Good Girl' was recruiting the competitor teams. She commented, "The competitors don't leave much of an impact on viewers, and they don't receive as much attention as the 'Good Girl' members overall. It wasn't easy recruiting competitors." Throughout the series, the 'Good Girl' team actually ended up winning against every single one of their competitor teams.



Do you want to see season 2 of Mnet's 'Good Girl', or a different version of 'Good ----'?