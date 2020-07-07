Fans worried after seeing recent photos of former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie

Singer and ballerina, Stephanie, recently uploaded photos on her social media revealing to her fans about her recent activities.

Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie posted on her Instagram on July 7th with the excerpt "Let's lose a bit more weight" along with a photo of her leaning forward in a butterfly position. She continued to write "I need to lose weight so that when I gain muscles, it'll look pretty. It doesn't look like it in the photo, but I am the biggest ballerina in the studio...*sigh* go get'em."

It appears she took the photo from the mirror as she is practicing her ballet.





She shocked her fans because she looked already too thin in her photo that she had uploaded but went on to say she needs to lose more weight and go on a diet.

Netizens have said, "your arms look like they'll break if I bump into you.", "How are you going on a diet", "good luck" as they expressed their concerns.

Meanwhile, Stephanie admitted to dating former Major league baseball player Brady Anderson through her Instagram on the 26th of last month.

