8

2

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 49 minutes ago

Fans worried after seeing recent photos of former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie

AKP STAFF

Singer and ballerina, Stephanie, recently uploaded photos on her social media revealing to her fans about her recent activities.

Former CSJH The Grace member Stephanie posted on her Instagram on July 7th with the excerpt "Let's lose a bit more weight" along with a photo of her leaning forward in a butterfly position. She continued to write "I need to lose weight so that when I gain muscles, it'll look pretty. It doesn't look like it in the photo, but I am the biggest ballerina in the studio...*sigh* go get'em." 

It appears she took the photo from the mirror as she is practicing her ballet.


She shocked her fans because she looked already too thin in her photo that she had uploaded but went on to say she needs to lose more weight and go on a diet.

Netizens have said, "your arms look like they'll break if I bump into you.", "How are you going on a diet", "good luck" as they expressed their concerns.

Meanwhile, Stephanie admitted to dating former Major league baseball player Brady Anderson through her Instagram on the 26th of last month.

  1. Stephanie
3 4,950 Share 80% Upvoted

3

acha50248 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Yikes, she really needs to go to a professional nutritionist and fitness trainer if she wants to gain muscle. Cuz from personal experience you have to eat a ton of protein and healthy carbohydrates and do a lot of weight lifting and cardio to proficiently gain muscle.

Share

1

Ohboy6911,677 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

She doesn't look that thin in the video she posted recently on Instagram, but sying she wants to lose weight before she gains muscles is ridiculous. Akane Takada or Isabella Boylston, who are both principal dancers, aren't slimmer than her.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

A Pink, EXID, Girl
The last girl groups left from the 2.5 generation
31 minutes ago   3   5,103

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND