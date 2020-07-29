Fans loved seeing GOT7's Youngjae & DAY6's Young K learning the dances to EXO's 'Love Shot' & NCT 127's 'Kick It'

On July 28, choreographers KASPER and Koo Sung Jung appeared as guests on MBC's 'Idol Radio'!

KASPER is well-known as a choreographer who participated in EXO's "Love Shot", and Koo Sung Jong is a choreographer known for participating in NCT 127's "Kick It". During their 'Idol Radio' guest appearance, the two dancers decided to teach the radio program DJs - GOT7's Youngjae and DAY6's Young K - point moves from their famous choreographies!

After spending some time learning each of the dances, DJs Youngjae and Young K put on a joint performance of "Kick It" and "Love Shot" alongside KASPER and Koo Sung Jung, impressing fans with their energetic moves! The DJs then finished up by dancing to GOT7's "Hard Carry", Young K demonstrating his close bond with his fellow JYPE labelmates by pulling off the GOT7 choreography easily.

Check out the DJs' and the dancers' collaboration performances on 'Idol Radio', below!