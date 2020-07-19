EVERGLOW to perform at Smartfren WOW Virtual Concert

Girl group EVERGLOW will be performing at 'Smartfren WOW Virtual Concert', scheduled to be held on August 8.

Smartfren, the Indonesian-based network operator holds Smartfren WOW Concert annually, featuring artists from all over the world. However, in light of the current COVID19 pandemic, the concert will be held online.

Apart from EVERGLOW, the line-up this year also includes English electronic duo HONNE, Indonesian singer Agnez Mo and many more.

The concert will take place on August 8, with the pre-show airing from 4PM to 6PM on Vidio.com and the main event from 6PM to 8PM on SCTV (time in KST).

Check out the concert's promotional video below.