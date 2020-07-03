Elderly woman attacked by Kim Min Kyo's dogs passes away

The elderly woman who was attacked by Kim Min Kyo's dogs has passed away.

On July 4 KST, 'YTN' reported that the elderly victim in her eighties who had been attacked by actor Kim Min Kyo's dogs passed away this morning. After being hospitalized back in May, the victim had been continually receiving treatment, including several surgical procedures. Unfortunately, the victim could not recover from the attack.

It has been announced that the family of the deceased were already summoned for questioning by the police. Actor Kim Min Kyo has also been contacted for further investigation.

Back in May, the victim was bitten on both arms and on her thigh by two dogs that weighed over 20kg. Family members of the late victim had revealed details about the incident, including the fact that the actor and his wife had immediately taken care of the elderly.

Our sincerest condolences to the family members of the deceased.