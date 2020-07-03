Bolbbalgan4’s Ahn Ji Young speaks up about unfollowing former member Woo Ji Yoon on Instagram





On July 3, Bolbbalgan4’s Ahn Ji Young’s decision to unfollow former member Woo Ji Yoon made a huge buzz in Korean media. In response to this, Ahn Ji Young published a clarification on her Instagram story.

In the story, she mentioned that, “I have seen the lyrics of Odd Child (Woo Ji Yoon)’s ‘Dodo’ over and over again. The same goes for ‘Island’. I have been having a hard time as regardless of my intentions, anyone would think that it’s about me. In the 36-second long song, the song’s lyrics included lyrics like “You pushed me away” “Gaslighting” “Self-rationalization” “I’m glad I’m me” etc. This topic has been a real-time search word all day long. With the malicious comments and speculative articles filled with accusations.”

Ahn Ji Yoon also opens up to her psychological struggles seeking professional help, “It is hard suffering from depression and receiving weekly psychological counseling. This comes out every night in my dreams to torment me, and I have to fight insomnia. This is why I couldn’t stand it anymore, and I get so tired every time I see that I was unfollowed.”

She also wishes that with this clarification, she can decrease the amount of speculations around this topic, “I am also a human and I have feelings. Also, why does it matter who I follow or who I don’t since it’s my personal SNS account. I don’t want this to become an issue again.”

With this she wraps up her clarification with hopes that she supports Woo Ji Yoon in her changes and attempts. However, she also warns her not to mess with the precious memories Bolbbalgan4’s fans had from the empathy and comfort received from their songs.