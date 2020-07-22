54

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

Dok2 wins the lawsuit over the unpaid jewelry complaint filed by a jewelry company

Rapper Dok2 was able to finally smile as he won the lawsuit against him filed by a Jewelry company on the complaint that Dok2 did not pay over 34,000 USD in jewelry purchases.

On July 22nd KST, The Civil Affairs Department 15 of the Seoul Southern District Court held the trial for the lawsuit filed by jewelry company 'A' against Dok2's former agency, Illionaire Records.

On this day, the court rejected the complaint filed by jewelry company 'A' and declared "The plaintiff will bear the cost of the lawsuit". With this Dok2 was able to finally relinquish the suspicions and allegations of not paying for the jewelry purchases.

This legal dispute between Dok2 and jewelry company 'A' started back in October of last year and ended after a long fight of about nine months. At that time, jewelry company 'A' filed a lawsuit against Illionaire Records claiming Dok2 did not pay over 34,700 USD for a jewelry purchase the record label made for a concert.

However, Illionaire Records counter-argued claiming that jewelry company 'A' did not provide any information or invoices for the purchase as they cited the circumstances in which company 'A' violated the California Law in the process of reimbursement.

Meanwhile, Dok2 has recently been under the spotlight for the closure of Illionaire Records. Dok2 is currently residing in the U.S. as he continues to pursue his music career.

Canucks4Life2,420 pts 13 hours ago 1
13 hours ago

That is not what happened at all lol, Dok2 already lost his case and was ordered to pay the money back.

https://channels.vlive.tv/C796F3/vtoday/0.12919180

The current case was won by his label, the court decided that they were not responsible for the actions of there client and there problems were with them.

PS why no sources, or do you know this is a lie and that's why you don't have one.

https://n.news.naver.com/mnews...

Fanboy_here27 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

im glad people cleared this out in the comments dok2 still was ordered to pay and he lost his case

