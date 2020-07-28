(G)I-DLE drops their group concept photo for "DUMDi DUMDi" with a retro-punk vibe

(G)I-DLE released a group concept photo for their upcoming single "DUMDi DUMDi".



The girl group has been releasing individual concept photos of each member and this time they released a group concept photo as they prepare for their comeback.

In the photo, the girls are wearing colorful outfits as they give off a slightly retro-punk vibe as they all stare into the camera. The concept photo is placed on top of an image with oranges letters "DUMDi DUMDi" over black background.

(G)I-DLE will be releasing their single on August 3rd at 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned for more updates.