Brave Brothers teases possible Brave Girls comeback?

Brave Brothers released a teaser of a possible Brave Girls comeback.



On July 31, the producer shared the below image on Instagram along with the message, "Brave Girls music video ????? brave." The photo reveals a photo of a camera screen featuring 4 women in a blue convertible.



Fans are hoping this is the Brave Girls' comeback promised in September of last year. The girl group's last release was their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017.



Stay tuned for updates on Brave Girls!

