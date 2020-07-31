6

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Brave Brothers teases possible Brave Girls comeback?

AKP STAFF

Brave Brothers released a teaser of a possible Brave Girls comeback.

On July 31, the producer shared the below image on Instagram along with the message, "Brave Girls music video ????? brave." The photo reveals a photo of a camera screen featuring 4 women in a blue convertible. 

Fans are hoping this is the Brave Girls' comeback promised in September of last year. The girl group's last release was their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017.

Stay tuned for updates on Brave Girls! 

View this post on Instagram

#bravegirls #musicvideo#??????#brave

A post shared by 용감한형제 (@bravebrosyh) on

  1. Brave Brothers
  2. Brave Girls
  3. BRAVE ENTERTAINMENT
1 814 Share 75% Upvoted

-2

nickybaenim-1,549 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND