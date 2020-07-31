31

Posted by germainej

Former Yellow Bee member Ari accuses agency staff of sexual harassment and poor treatment

Former Yellow Bee member Ari has accused the staff of Addiction Entertainment of sexual harassment and poor treatment.

On July 31, Addiction Entertainment announced the official disbandment of the girl group, citing one of the member's alleged "disorderly private life." Ari has now responded with a post on Instagram and refuted the label's claims. She wrote:

"Hello, this is Ari. I ask for your understanding even if this statement is a bit disorganized. I believe that since this issue has gotten bigger, I need to explain myself.

Our group isn't famous enough for explanations, but the articles about us are showing more interest in us than when we debuted. This kind of overwhelming interest confused us and spread even more stories.

The agency stated one of our members was [disorderly or promiscuous]. I don't know what the agency means by 'promiscuous.' Is it promiscuous if a man and woman just stand outside together? Are all people promiscuous? It is absolutely not true that she was promiscuous. This is something exaggerated by the agency. That member was not the one who engaged in promiscuous behavior. In fact, it would not be wrong to say it was the label that engaged in such behavior.

There were incidents of sexual harassment and assault from the managers and agency staff. A staff member tried to drag one of the members to the practice room to sleep with her. A lot of people were present at the time, but only the other members stopped him. There were also instances when they asked us to call them 'oppa' and touched our thighs. A former manager said unbelievable things like, 'I'll give you a baby, so let's go to a motel,' and 'Daddy's looking for you because he knows you.'

There were also several incidents in which they would call us at dawn and ask us to serve alcohol to supposed investors. We kept quiet and kept going because wanted to be singers. These incidents were really shocking at the time, and even now, they remain traumatic memories. Furthermore, we were never paid, and there were times when we had to pay for our costumes, shoes, and video editing ourselves.

We had to go to a Japanese event once. The CEO had to leave for the airport at 5AM, but he said he was the only one who could take us there. He took us to the Gimpo airport at 5AM, gave us a card, and told us to figure out our tickets ourselves. He then left us alone. We had never even bought airplane tickets before. Only our leader Ryuhee had a phone, so we had to contact various people in order to figure out how to get tickets. We had to get cheap tickets, so it took a long time. The takeoff time was 1PM, so we sat at Gimpo Airport for 8 hours. The tickets were for Incheon Airport, so we took all our clothes, album posters, and personal items to the Incheon Airport by ourselves and boarded the plane.

When we were in Japan, the 5 of us had to work alone without a single staff member. The people there knew our CEO had returned to Korea by himself. This is not promiscuous behavior, but we were not treated properly. This inappropriate treatment is why we said we would quit the group, not because of a member's promiscuous behavior. Everything I've written until now are only a few examples of the treatment we received.

From the beginning, we were at odds with the agency because of what they called our disorderly behavior. However, we ignored it and worked hard in order to achieve our debut, so it's ridiculous that they would use that as an excuse for our disbandment. This was included in the certification of content that we sent to the agency.

The agency is making us look bad, and we don't know how to respond. I've appointed myself as a representative to write this. Thank you for reading this long post."

What are your thoughts on Ari's accusations?

안녕하세요 아리 입니다 . 글이 조잡해도 이해 부탁 드리겠습니다 . 일단 일이 이렇게 커진만큼 저희가 꼭 해명을 해야 겠다는 생각이 들었습니다. 해명글을 쓸 만큼 유명한 그룹은 아니지만 , 지금 나온 기사들이 데뷔 할 때 보다 더 많은 관심을 받고 있기 때문에 저희에겐 이만큼의 관심도 정말 큰 관심이라 당황스러웠고 , 그만큼 이야기가 부풀려 나갔기 때문입니다 . 회사에서 그 멤버가 문란 하다고 하는데 회사가 말한 ' 문란 ' 이라는 단어가 무슨 뜻인지 잘 모르겠습니다 . 밖에 남녀가 같이 서 있기만 한 것도 문란인가요? 그럼 모든 사람들이 문란한 건가요? 문란은 정말 사실 무근이고 , 회사에서 부풀려 말을 한 것 입니다 . 문란한 행동을 그 멤버가 한 것이 아니고 , 회사가 했다고 해도 무방 합니다 . 회사에서는 일단 회사 관계자와 매니저가 성희롱 성추행 하는 행동들이 있었습니다 . 회사 관계자였던 그 분은 한 멤버를 끌고 연습실로 가서 잠 자리를 하려 했고 , 그 상황에 모든 사람들이 있었으며 , 끌고 가는걸 말리는 사람은 오직 멤버들 뿐 이었습니다 . 또한 오빠라고 불러라 라고 말하거나 허벅지를 만지는 등 신체 접촉이 있었고 , 전 매니저 라는 그 분은 애기 낳아줄테니 모텔 가자 , ' 아빠는 너가 알아서 찾아 ' 라는 말 등 입에 담기 힘든 말들을 하곤 했습니다 . 그리고 새벽에 불러서 투자자 랍시고 술을 권한적도 여러 차례 있었습니다 . 저희는 가수가 되고 싶다는 그 생각 하나에 다들 쉬쉬하고 지나갔습니다 . 그 당시에는 정말 충격적이였고 , 아직까지도 기억에 트라우마로 남아 있습니다 . 또한 , 정산도 전혀 없었고 , 되려 의상 이나 신발 영상 편집 저희가 직접 한 부분이 있습니다 . 그리고 일본 스케줄을 갈 당시에도 대표님 혼자 새벽 5시 출발인데 저희 태워줄 사람이 본인 밖에 없다고 저희를 5시까지 김포공항으로 데리고 가고 저희한테 카드 한장 주면서 비행기 티켓 알아서 예매 하고 일본으로 넘어 오라는 말 한마디 남기고 혼자 떠나셨습니다 . 저희는 비행기 예매를한번도 해 본적이 없던 상황이였고 , 리더인 류희만 폰이 있어서 그 폰 하나로 비행기 티켓을 구하기 위해 이곳 저곳 연락을 해서 어렵게 구했습니다 . 비행기도 비싼거를 못타서 그나마 싼거 찾느라 오래 걸렸던 것이고요 . 그때 시각이 오후 1시였습니다 . 저희는 김포공항에 8시간 동안 가만히 앉아 있었습니다 . 근데 그 티켓마저 인천 공항이라서 저희는 아무 스텝 없이 의상 , 앨범 포스터 , 개인 소지품 다 들고 인천 공항으로 이동 하여 비행기를 탔습니다 . 그래 놓고 일본에서 활동할 때 스텝 한명없이 저희 다섯명이서만 움직였습니다 . 거기에 있던 모든 사람들이 알았죠 대표님은 먼저 다시 한국으로 가셨거든요 . 이건 문란한 행동은 아니지만 정당한 대우를 받지 못했습니다 . 이것말고도 더 많은 정당치 못한 대우를 받아서 저희는 그만 두겠다 한 것이지 절대 그 멤버의 문란한 생활로 그만 두겠다고 한게 아닙니다 . 지금 얘기 드린 내용은 저희가 받은 정당치 못한 대우들 중 몇가지일 뿐입니다 . 시작은 회사에서 문란하다는 그 일로 서로 대립 상황에 놓여 있었지만 , 설마 그 별것도 아닌 일로 열심히 연습해서 이뤄낸 데뷔를 옐로비 해체와 맞바꾼다는건 말이 안됩니다 . 이건 저희가 회사에 내용 증명서를 보낼 때에도 적혀 있는 사항들 입니다 . 회사가 저희를 나쁜 사람들도 몰고 있어서 저희는 어떻게 나와야 할 지 몰라 대표로 글을 적습니다 . 긴 글 읽어주셔서 감사합니다 . * 본문에 있는 글 기사화 하셔도 괜찮습니다 *

bangchansteponme
1 hour ago

Oh I believe this wholeheartedly. I have heard enough to know that this kind of stuff absolutely does happen. Its very unfortunate. They take advantage of girls who just want to succeed. If you leave they try to wreck your reputation so you find it hard to get new representation

Pendragonx
1 hour ago

Welp... If this is indeed true, looks like TS Entertainment isn't alone in being a crappy agency to work for .. .yikes o_O

