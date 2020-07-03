7

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young asks former groupmate Woo Ji Yoon not to ignore her calls

Ahn Ji Young made another update on social media.

After disclosing the reason for unfollowing Woo Ji Yoon on social media, Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young took to Instagram Story once again to further explain their backstory and current relationship. As reported, Woo Ji Yoon left the band back in April, causing rumors of bad blood to arise. 

Around 3 AM KST on July 4, Ahn Ji Young wrote:

"At first, I was hurt when I found out for the first time that [Woo Ji Yoon] had wanted to quit Bolbbalgan4, not from her directly but from the company.


It is true that we tried to continue our promotions, including our Bolbbalgan4 concert, even after that friend had decided to leave the group. However, a decision had already been made, so we did not want to waste our potentially final album by working on it without sincerity. We thought that if she were to leave, then the promotions of Bolbbalgan4 should end as well, and that friend also agreed. And she also said that she would like to respect my opinions as well. 

So, we thought that we made the best of decisions through the broadcast.

I do not want the public to misunderstand our relationship. So, from now on, I would like to refrain from talking about our story.

I thought we could have resolved this issue simply between us, so it pains me that we've had to come to this. If you think that there's more to talk about, then please do not ignore my calls and contact me."

Ohboy6911,235 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

I might be wrong, but if she isn't answering your calls then maybe, just maybe, she doesn't want to talk to you. Especially after the other things you said. Give Ji Yoon a break and stop trying to make her seem like the bad guy.

hreyA_onEViP1,563 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

This involves only 2 girls. Hope they talk out the issue rather than to keep dragging it to the grave.

Share

