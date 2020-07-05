7

BLACKPINK wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from Hwa Sa, AB6IX, Sunmi, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!

On today's episode, Weeekly debuted with "Tag Me," 'Mister Trot's Kim Soo Chan made his debut with "Hip," Moon Xion debuted with "Mr. Lonely," VERIVERY made their comeback with "Thunder," 415 returned with "No Wish No More," MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa returned for a solo comeback with "Maria," Sunmi came back with "Pporappippam," 3YE returned with "Yessir," AB6IX came back with "The Answer," WOODZ made his solo comeback with "Love Me Harder," and Lee Jin Hyuk returned with "Bedlam." 

As for the winner, the nominees were Seventeen's "Left & Right," BLOO's "Downtown Baby," and BLACKPINK's "How You Like That." In the end, BLACKPINK secured the win with "How You Like That."

Other performers were Golden Child, Nature, BLACKPINK, Seventeen, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, N.Flying, Weki Meki, and CRAVITY.

Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!

DEBUT: Weeekly

COMEBACK: VERIVERY

SOLO COMEBACK: MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa

COMEBACK: Sunmi

COMEBACK: AB6IX 

SOLO COMEBACK: UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk

Seventeen

BLACKPINK



  1. AB6IX
  2. BLACKPINK
  3. Golden Child
  4. IZ*ONE
  5. Hwa Sa
  6. Seventeen
  7. Stray Kids
  8. Sunmi
  9. Lee Jin Hyuk
  10. VERIVERY
  11. Weeekly
  12. Jo Seung Youn
  13. 3YE
  14. INKIGAYO
  15. KIM SOO CHAN
  16. MOON XION
  17. 415
  18. BLOO
