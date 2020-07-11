BLACKPINK, IZ*ONE, TWICE top brand value rankings for girl groups in July





The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings of K-Pop girl groups, for the month of June!



According to the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation's big data analysis for July, BLACKPINK ranks first for girl group brand value, closely followed by IZ*ONE ranking second, and TWICE ranking third.

Rising to no. 1, BLACKPINK saw a 154.40% increase in their brand value index from June. While a huge increase in the index was also observed in IZ*ONE, the group falls short with 81.92%.

The big data analysis showed terms that were most commonly linked with BLACKPINK were "Record breaking, Achieved, and Breakthrough". On the other hand, the keyword analysis of the group sees "YouTube, Hanbok and Billboard" as the most commonly searched term.

Among the top 10 groups are also: Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, ITZY, MAMAMOO, (G)I-DLE, WJSN and Apink.

Check out the institute’s full data analysis below!