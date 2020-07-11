MONSTA X’s Minhyuk creates buzz as netizens resurface heart fluttering fansign fancams

Netizens have been revisiting fancam of MONSTA X's Minhyuk being a total boyfriend during a fansign that went viral last year.



In the fancam, the fan asks if she can compare her hand size with him, even though it’s cliche since everyone seems to have already done that before.

To which Minhyuk heartwarmingly responds, “No, it’s my first time with you. So it’s totally not cliche. You can do everything you want to do even though others have already done it.”

As if that wasn’t heart fluttering enough, Minhyuk asks the fan for both hands and grabs them together with one hand.

Netizens are going crazy cause of his actions, “? Eh? Heol? Crazy? My heart is fluttering like mad…ㅜㅜ How is he speaking so prettily seriously!! I want to go to a fansign too~”, “How can anyone be so heart fluttering”, “I’m not a fan but I want to go to a MONSTA X’s fansign”.