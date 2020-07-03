17

7

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

ATEEZ's album release date for 'Zero: Fever Part.1' revealed!

AKP STAFF

ATEEZ announced on Twitter the release of their album 'ZERO: FEVER PT.1'

On July 3rd, ATEEZ posted the date of the release of their new album along with a picture of a poster. The poster features a green background with a bold title of their new album 'ZERO: FEVER Pt.1'.

Also in the poster, there is a black and white photo of the members standing in a line but their faces have been blurred out.

Just a day before, ATEEZ had confirmed their comeback. A day after, they tweeted the official comeback date to be July 29th at 6 PM KST.

  1. ATEEZ
2 1,286 Share 71% Upvoted

0

unknown_angel8312 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

omg I'm so excited!!!!!

Share

-1

sanshineminion685 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Wahhh cant wait !!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

AOA, Jimin, Mina
Netizens react saying "apologize already, Jimin"
4 minutes ago   2   1,031

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND