Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal first MV teaser for 'Monster'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have revealed the first MV teaser for 'Monster'.

Irene and Seulgi look gorgeous as they dance in the teaser, their outfits are also quite beautiful. The two Red Velvet members are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.

Take a look at Irene and Seulgi's MV teaser above!

  1. Red Velvet
  2. Irene
  3. Seulgi
kxk5,351 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

my jaw is on the floor they are about to deliver performance of the year

WNter139 pts 28 minutes ago
28 minutes ago

Wow. Girl crush RV? I'm already a fan of this.

Share

