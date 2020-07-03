Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi reveal first MV teaser for 'Monster'

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi have revealed the first MV teaser for 'Monster'.



Irene and Seulgi look gorgeous as they dance in the teaser, their outfits are also quite beautiful. The two Red Velvet members are making a unit debut with 'Monster' on July 6 KST.



Take a look at Irene and Seulgi's MV teaser above!