EXO's official hip-hop unit EXO-SC has dropped the third set of teaser images for their 1st full album '1 Billion Views'.





The '80s retro vibe continues as you see Sehun and Chanyeol together in the photos.

Fans can look forward to a slew of teaser content in the following two weeks including a special present, short track MVs to "Nothin" and "On Me", and more, all leading up to EXO-SC's full comeback on July 13.