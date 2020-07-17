A.C.E's Chan to make cameo appearance as his upcoming drama character in web drama 'Pop Out Boy'

A.C.E's Chan will be making a surprise cameo appearance on Playlist's ongoing web drama series, 'Pop Out Boy'!

What's more unique is that Chan will be appearing briefly in 'Pop Out Boy' as his upcoming drama character, Son Bo Hyun in Playlist's follow-up series 'Twenty Twenty'. According to Playlist, this particular cameo appearance plays a key role in connecting the world of 'Pop Out Boy' with the world of 'Twenty Twenty'!

Meanwhile, Playlist's upcoming web drama series 'Twenty Twenty' starring Kim Woo Weok, A.C.E's Chan, and more tells the stories of young college students as they struggle with their dreams, friendships, romance, etc. The drama is expected to premiere in August.

While you wait for 'Twenty Twenty', check out some still cuts of Chan's cameo appearance in 'Pop Out Boy' below!