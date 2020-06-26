BLACKPINK open official Twitter account!

BLACKPINK have opened up their official Twitter account!



On June 26, BLACKPINK announced the opening of their Twitter account shortly after the release of the music video for their pre-release song "How You Like That". Updates on the girl group were already shared on YG Entertainment's Twitter account along with their 'BLACKPINK Global BLINK' account, but fans can get all their BLACKPINK news on the Twitter page below.



Check out BLACKPINK's Twitter page below and their "How You Like That" MV here if you missed it!



