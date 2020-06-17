Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori & Rain make their transformation into co-ed dance group

Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Hyori, and Rain made their transformation into a co-ed dance group.



On June 17, MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo' revealed the below photos of Yoo Jae Suk as 'Yoo Dragon,' Lee Hyori as 'Linda G,' and Rain as 'Biryong.' As viewers know, the three stars are joining together as a co-ed dance group to complete Yoo Jae Suk's latest challenge for the show.



The trio are expected to make their official debut on July 18 KST. What do you think of their new looks?



