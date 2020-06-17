Producers of 'Produce 101' season 2 reportedly cleared of fraud suspicions

The producers of 'Produce 101' season 2 have reportedly been cleared of fraud.



According to insiders in the legal world on June 17, the reinvestigation into 'Produce 101' season 2, which produced the project group Wanna One, has come to an end. Prosecution confirmed there was in fact vote manipulation, but producers Ahn Joon Young and Kim Yong Bum were cleared of fraud suspicions.



In December of 2019, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office revealed producing director Ahn Joon Young and chief producer Kim Yong Bum were facing charges of obstruction of business and fraud. Prosecution found votes had been manipulated for all 4 seasons of 'Produce 101' for which the two producers were charged with obstruction of business. However, they were charged for fraud for season 3 and 4 only.



Though 'Produce 101' season 2 fans filed an appeal, the Seoul High Prosecutors Office has reportedly cleared them of fraud suspicions once again.



Producer Ahn and Kim were sentenced to 2 years in prison and 1 year and 8 months in prison, respectively for the charges they were indicted for in the first trial held last month.