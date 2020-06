The concept photos for the impending WayV comeback has fans excited to see more of the charismatic and tough aesthetic they've been displaying.

Member Hendery is the latest idol to release his teaser images for 'Awaken the World' and they do not disappoint. The beautiful set design containing red lighting and foliage give Hendery a mysterious look that piques fans' curiosities.

Stay tuned for the group's release on June 9 at 6 PM KST.